Topeka Zoo goats predict who will win the big game Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Zoo got creative and came up with a race that would put their version of Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady up against each other--and it was nothing to “kid” about.

Last year the Topeka Zoo had their orangutans announce their pick for the big game and this year they are switching it up.

“We are just having a little fun, the Super Bowl is this weekend, we are a part of Chiefs country and wanted to figure out who is going to win this game--the goat or the kid,” said Zoo Director, Brendan Wiley.

The Zoo put a goat they call “The Kid” to represent Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and the more experienced adult goat represented the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady.

“It’s really hard to debate that Tom Brady hasn’t been the greatest of all time, I mean he is the goat--but here in Chiefs country we know that there is a new and upcoming kid who is going to take that over, so we did--we went to two of our friends Millie the goat and Holly the kid and we had a little competition to see who they think is going to win this sporting event,” he said.

Whichever goat was first to their milk and food would be declared the winner.

--And lucky for us, the kid won--Chiefs fans can only hope that this translate to the upcoming game.

“It’s going to be a great game and we obviously have the goat who is the master at Super Bowls--this is his tenth one but then there’s this kid who is young and energetic and can kind of get out of the pocket like you saw and we think our goats got it right and the kid is going to win this game.” Wiley explained.

