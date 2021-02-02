Advertisement

Topeka Zoo creates Val Watch contest

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Val the bear will emerge from torpor in early spring.

The Topeka Zoo says every year Val the bear digs her den in her enclosure and will go into torpor until early spring. It said in 2021, it has decided to hold a contest to see who can guess when Val will emerge from hibernation. It said the contest is open to all schools in Shawnee County.

According to the Zoo, a trail camera will be set up in front of her den to record when she finally emerges. It said it will also label the best spot Zoo-goers can see her den from within the Zoo for residents that wish to see where she is sleeping and maybe even catch a glimpse of her for themselves.

The Zoo said each student will be able to submit their guess of what day and hour they think she will come out and the one that is closest to when she does will win.

According to the Zoo, eligible participants will be able to complete a form online to submit their guesses. It said winners will get a certificate, a bear painting for their classroom and a behind the scene encounter for the classroom and students.

To enter the contest, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
Robert Adams and Dawn Miller
Topeka pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Governor Laura Kelly wants medical marijuana to fund Medicaid expansion
A baby was critically injured in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday at a residence at 804 S.E....
Baby critically injured in early-morning drive-by shooting in East Topeka
Pilatos George Anguiano, 46, of Basehor, and Jenifer Aldridge, 39, of Lawrence, were arrested...
Pair arrested after deputies respond to attempted theft at Walmart store in Holton

Latest News

Three arrested following Topeka traffic stop
Rep. LaTurner fights for Congressional term limits
KDOL
Upgraded unemployment website launches, blocks hacking attempts, some users still have issues
Paul G. Mendez has been charged for a rape that happened in 2019.
DA files charges against rape suspect nearly two years after original report