Topeka woman arrested in January 22 attempted robbery, shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have arrested a Topeka woman in connection to a January 22 attempted robbery that left one person shot.

Topeka Police arrested 30-year-old Lasharra Riley Monday night with the help of US Marshals.



According to TPD, officers were called to the Days Inn at 1510 SW Wanamaker for a robbery and shooting around eight at night on January 22.



Officials say the victim, a 51-year-old Topeka man who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and knows Riley.



Riley was booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections on multiple charges, including attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

