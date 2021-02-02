Topeka woman arrested in January 22 attempted robbery, shooting
Lasharra Riley was booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections on multiple charges, including attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have arrested a Topeka woman in connection to a January 22 attempted robbery that left one person shot.
Topeka Police arrested 30-year-old Lasharra Riley Monday night with the help of US Marshals.
According to TPD, officers were called to the Days Inn at 1510 SW Wanamaker for a robbery and shooting around eight at night on January 22.
Officials say the victim, a 51-year-old Topeka man who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and knows Riley.
