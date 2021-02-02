Advertisement

Topeka Buckle moving to West Ridge Plaza

The Topeka Buckle will be moving to a new location on SW Wanamaker.
The Topeka Buckle will be moving to a new location on SW Wanamaker.(wibw)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Buckle will be in a new location this spring.

The clothing and accessory store will be leaving West Ridge Mall for West Ridge Plaza on SW Wanamaker, near Target and Famous Footwear.

According to store manager Casey Richardson, the store had been in the mall for over 20 years, but corporate is always looking for locations that will better serve customers -- and during a pandemic, that means drive-up storefronts.

The store will be completely overhauled with a new interior, signage, and a marketing campaign to get Topekans excited about the new digs. “It’s going to provide a really enjoyable shopping experience for our guests, which is what we’re all about,” Richardson added.

The new location is expected to open in late March.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
The baby was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response with serious injuries.
Baby injured in drive-by shooting in East Topeka remains in critical condition
Robert Adams and Dawn Miller
Topeka pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Governor Laura Kelly wants medical marijuana to fund Medicaid expansion
Pilatos George Anguiano, 46, of Basehor, and Jenifer Aldridge, 39, of Lawrence, were arrested...
Pair arrested after deputies respond to attempted theft at Walmart store in Holton

Latest News

State leaders react to Medicaid bill funded by medical marijuana
WU to host events to honor Black History Month
Sen. Moran, colleagues reintroduce telecommunications workforce shortage legislation
Three arrested following Topeka traffic stop