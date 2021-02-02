Topeka Buckle moving to West Ridge Plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Buckle will be in a new location this spring.

The clothing and accessory store will be leaving West Ridge Mall for West Ridge Plaza on SW Wanamaker, near Target and Famous Footwear.

According to store manager Casey Richardson, the store had been in the mall for over 20 years, but corporate is always looking for locations that will better serve customers -- and during a pandemic, that means drive-up storefronts.

The store will be completely overhauled with a new interior, signage, and a marketing campaign to get Topekans excited about the new digs. “It’s going to provide a really enjoyable shopping experience for our guests, which is what we’re all about,” Richardson added.

The new location is expected to open in late March.

