Three arrested following Topeka traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three have been arrested after a traffic stop near NW Topeka Blvd.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 40-year-old male, 47-year-old male and 35-year-old female are in custody after a traffic stop near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. on Monday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Feb. 1, just after 4 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a white 1999 Dodge Durango near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. for an expired tag. It said the driver was John M Tyler, 40, and the passenger was Brian L. Hendrix, 47, both of Topeka.

The Sheriff’s Office said during the investigation, a K9 unit was deployed and narcotics, including methamphetamine and paraphernalia, were found in the vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a firearm, multiple checks, credit cards, identification cards and personal information, like dates of birth and social security numbers, were also found inside the vehicle. It said a valid law enforcement badge from a Sherriff’s Office in Missouri was found as well. It said the badge did not belong to any person in the vehicle and Tyler and Hendrix were placed in custody and taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

The Sheriff’s Office said while deputies were conducting their investigation, a woman arrived on the scene and was identified as Valerie L. Shaffer, 35, also of Topeka. It said Shaffer was arrested for three outstanding warrants through both the City of Topeka and Shawnee County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tyler was arrested for a felony warrant and is facing four counts of identity theft. It said Hendrix was arrested for three felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant. It said Tyler, Hendrix and Shaffer were all booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections and additional charges are pending as the incident is still under investigation.

