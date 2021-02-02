Stormont Vail Events Center hosting virtual discussion with former Chiefs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leading up to this weekend, Chiefs fans have an opportunity have an opportunity to hear from some former players.

Will Shields, Christian Okoye, Jan Stenerud, Stephone Paige, and Tony Richardson are all participating in a virtual discussion and Q&A session hosted by the Stormont Vail Events Center. Fans can tune int the “You’re in the Huddle” event from anywhere with internet this Thursday at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10, and can be found at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s website.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.