Advertisement

Stormont Vail Events Center hosting virtual discussion with former Chiefs

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leading up to this weekend, Chiefs fans have an opportunity have an opportunity to hear from some former players.

Will Shields, Christian Okoye, Jan Stenerud, Stephone Paige, and Tony Richardson are all participating in a virtual discussion and Q&A session hosted by the Stormont Vail Events Center. Fans can tune int the “You’re in the Huddle” event from anywhere with internet this Thursday at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10, and can be found at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s website.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
Kansas Highway Patrol, Col. Jones and other top leaders face federal lawsuit from six women...
Women file federal lawsuit against Kansas Highway Patrol
File image
Junction City HS athletic trainer arrested on child sex charges
Kansas Department of Labor
COVID-19 pandemic raises issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans
Pilatos George Anguiano, 46, of Basehor, and Jenifer Aldridge, 39, of Lawrence, were arrested...
Pair arrested after deputies respond to attempted theft at Walmart store in Holton

Latest News

Brad and Monique Hase
Chiefs fans take team spirit to Tampa
USD-437 Board
USD 437 board extends resolution temporarily lowering graduation requirement
13 News at 10pm
Marilyn Stanley of HCCI describes their latest version of Money 101
HCCI's "Money 101" can help you navigate troubling budget times