Some Kansans received tax forms for unemployment who never applied, nor receive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some Kansans are getting tax forms for unemployment income they never applied for nor received.

The Kansas Department of Labor opened a specialized call center on Monday to assist those who received a 1099-G form, and with the high volume of claims, many are unable to get through.

The department says they’ve been receiving about 2,300 fraudulent claims a day.

Denise Berkley says on December 10th she filed a fraud report on an unemployment claim she never made, but then a few months later she received a 1099-G tax form.

“On Saturday it said someone had received 1035 dollars, they claimed it was me, of course, it wasn’t me because I never filed for unemployment,” Berkley explained.

Berkley says she called the Kansas Department of Labor’s call center as instructed by the agency, but when Berkley called Monday, she did not get an answer.

“Of, course you can’t get through. I did report it on the fraud website again and said I want to dispute the 1099 that I received,” Berkley continued. “There was no response that said ‘we will get this corrected, we will fix it, we will get in contact with you, nothing just said thank you for your submission.”

“So frustrating they have to know this is not working that there’s massive incompetence going on. I don’t know what to do, I don’t know how to get anyone to take responsibility,” Berkley emphasized.

CPA, Steve Ridpath at BT&Co, P.A says there are solutions for those who are victims of identity theft.

“What I would advise people to do right now, the first thing you need to do, if you didn’t do it when you got notice of the fraudulent claim last fall is going to the KDOL website and report that,” Ridpath explained.

“The second thing would be to go to the KDOL website and report the 1099-G that form that you don’t think it’s correct to get both of those things online. Then if you’re still concerned he might even report this on the IRS website,” Ridpath added.

As tax season is approaching, Ridpath says identity theft victims should file their taxes in a certain way.

"﻿So what we advise here at BT&CO is to report the 1099G proceeds on the 1040 and then back those same proceeds out on a miscellaneous other-income line on the 1040 itself. So there will be no tax it’s itself that the 1099G would cause at all,” Ridpath said.

Ridpath says there are a few other things to be aware of, “you also maybe want to go to the three top credit report websites and register and make sure nobody is using anything else in the way of credit cards or anything else to steal money from you.”

The Kansas Department of Labor says it’s stopped more than 250,000 fraudulent claims since the pandemic began.

The department encourages victims who received a 1099-G to submit an unemployment assistance request.

