Shawnee Co. Commissioners updated on Family Park Master Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local designers revealed their six months of work on the Family Park Master Plan at Monday’s virtual Shawnee Co. Commission meeting.

“The ultimate goal that we all want to see is that new destination park in Shawnee County,” said Zack Snethen of HTK Architects.

“We talked about this being a destination park and we ask people what it means to be a destination and what are some of those amenities that you might consider to make this a destination park.”

Planners valued community input in designing the blueprint.

“The project was one that was conceived before the pandemic but fortunately we had already planned to have a pretty diversified public engagement strategy for this project,” said Brian Strum of Landworks Studio.

Architects set out to find just what makes a destination park.

“Along those lines, you really need to be able to cater to people of all ages all abilities making sure the park has, just as the other destination parks in Shawnee County, is a wide range of amenities,” Snethen said.

“You capture people that are just interested in being out in nature or you capture people that are interested in going to an event there.”

An early community survey found that 12 percent of participants were interested in picnic areas, eight percent were looking for a natural wilderness area and seven percent had an interest in community gardens among other amenities.

Different sports groups also had voiced their desires like Heartland BMX, pickleball groups and hockey enthusiasts.

The master plan includes features like a bike pump track, an indoor activity center, a destination playground and a three-acre dog park.

The goal is to take advantage of the more than 60 acres of land at Southwest 21st and Urish and provide something everyone can enjoy.

“For a regional park thanks going to be a draw for all of Shawnee county and beyond we want to be able to provide something exciting something that’s not found in other parks,” explained Strum.

Including all the features in the draft would cost more than $8 million dollars.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation officials will come back to commissioners next month with a recommendation for what they can afford in phase one of building.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.