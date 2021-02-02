Sen. Moran, colleagues reintroduce telecommunications workforce shortage legislation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Moran and his colleagues in the Senate have reintroduced legislation to address a telecommunications workforce shortage.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Senators John Thune (R-S.D.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Gary Peters (D-Mich.), all members of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, have reintroduced the Telecommunications Skilled Workforce Act, which addresses the shortage of trained workers that are needed to fill next-generation jobs in the telecommunications industry in communities throughout the nation.

“As our country continues to work towards providing high-speed broadband connectivity to all parts of the country, including the deployment of 5G mobile broadband, there is a growing demand for a skilled workforce that would support this effort,” said Sen. Moran. “This legislation takes another step to help bridge the digital divide in rural areas like those in Kansas, but would also work to increase the number of well-paying jobs in the economy, supporting our rural workforce in the wake of this pandemic. As the lead Republican on the Senate Commerce Subcommittee with jurisdiction over workforce development, I will continue to support modernized training programs that help produce the highly-skilled workforce needed in a globalized economy.”

Sen. Moran said the Act would establish an FCC-led interagency working group that would be tasked with developing recommendations to address the needs of the industry by consulting with the Department of Labor and other federal and non-federal stakeholders. He said it would require the FCC and DOL to issue guidance on how states can best address the workforce shortage by identifying all federal resources that are currently available to them that can be used for workforce development efforts. Lastly, Moran said the legislation would direct the Government Accountability Office to conduct a story to find the specific number of skilled telecommunications workers that will be needed to build and maintain broadband infrastructure in rural areas and the 5G wireless infrastructure needed to support the 5G wireless technology.

“Americans need jobs – and broadband connectivity. As we continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, what better way to tackle both than to support jobs in the telecommunications industry?” said Shirley Bloomfield, CEO of NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association. “Broadband infrastructure needs a skilled workforce, and at the current rate of deployment, the telecommunications industry is expected to see hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the next five years. NTCA thanks Senators Thune, Tester, Moran, Peters and Wicker for reintroducing the Telecommunications Skilled Workforce Act.”

