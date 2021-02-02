Riley Co. to update vaccine registration form

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County will begin rolling out a new vaccine registration form.

Riley County says starting on Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Riley County Vaccine Registration form will have a new look. It said the change was made to make the sign-up process more user friendly. If residents have already signed up for the vaccine, it said they do not need to signup again.

The form can be found here. Residents may also call the health department at 785-565-6560 to signup over the phone.

RCHD said residents should note that if they have already registered, they should not register again. It said residents will also not receive a confirmation email. It said the image below is the resident’s confirmation, which they may print out, but is not necessary.

Residents will get a confirmation that looks like this, instead of one that comes in their inbox, when they signup on Riley Co.'s new vaccination form. (RCHD)

According to the county, residents will begin receiving postcards with information regarding how to signup for the vaccine. it said this effort is to give easy access to the vaccine for all residents and is made possible by a generous donation from the Butler Family Foundation, which is a supporting organization of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.

“We want to make sure that everyone who wants a vaccine has a chance to participate,” said Riley County Health Department Administrator Julie Gibbs. “We are so grateful for the generous donation from the Butler Family Foundation, as well as the help from local media to get the word out about the vaccine. Staff is answering phones non-stop and we’re all working extremely hard to get vaccine doses into arms as quickly as possible. I’m proud of the work we’ve done.”

For more information regarding Riley Co.’s response to COVID-19, click here.

To signup on the new Riley Co. vaccination form, click here.

