Reports: Award-winning actor Hal Holbrook dead at 95

In this Jan. 22, 2008, file photo, actor Hal Holbrook poses for a photograph in New York.
In this Jan. 22, 2008, file photo, actor Hal Holbrook poses for a photograph in New York.(Source: AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Hal Holbrook, an Emmy and Tony-winning actor whose career lasted for decades, has reportedly died at age 95.

According to The New York Times, Holbrook’s death was confirmed Monday night by his assistant.

The actor was perhaps best known for his portrayal of Mark Twain, a role he played in a one-man theater show for more than six decades. He won a Tony for his performance in 1966 and received a National Humanities Medal in 2003.

Throughout his career, he won four Emmys and was nominated for an Oscar for a supporting role in 2017′s “Into the Wild.” His credits include such well-known movies as “All the President’s Men” and “Wall Street.”

