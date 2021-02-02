Rep. LaTurner fights for Congressional term limits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rep. Jake LaTurner is joining the fight to impose term limits on Congress.

“I was proud to co-sponsor a Constitutional Amendment that imposes term limits on all members of Congress. Congressional term limits will provide the Legislature with new people who have fresh ideas and are strictly focused on serving the interests of their constituents during their short time in Congress. If we are serious about draining the swamp in Washington, term limits should be one of our top priorities,” said LaTurner.

The bill proposes that Representatives serve no more than three terms, Senators serve no more than two terms and that no term that began before the amendment is ratified is taken into account when deciding eligibility to run again if the amendment is passed. This means a Senator would only be allowed to serve for 12 years and a Representative would only be allowed to serve for 6 years. It also means that sitting Senators and Representatives would be allowed to serve for at least one more term, no matter how long they have served, if the amendment is ratified.

To read the full amendment, click here.

