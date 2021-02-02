Monday night forecast: Mild tomorrow, arctic air this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The biggest concern for the next 8 days is the arctic airmass this weekend. Until then temperatures will be near or above average for the work week with cloud cover the biggest uncertainty.

As of now precipitation chances remain low. There were several chances in the 8 day over the weekend however all of them were small chance so based on the latest models got rid of all of them with the exception of Wednesday night into Thursday but even that time frame remains uncertain. The uncertainty in general remains low but also if we were going to have light precipitation, will it remain rain or a wintry mix with it is also a question that will be monitored through the week.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low-mid 20s. Winds will be light to calm.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be the last mild day with highs like in the 50s for all of northeast Kansas. Winds will gust 20-30 mph both Wednesday and Thursday. Speaking of Thursday, that’s when a cold front will be pushing through during the day so that could mean falling temperatures after midday. Something we’ll continue to monitor as well as the small chance of precipitation.

Friday will be more seasonal and in the 40s however a reinforcing cold front pushes through on Saturday which means a frigid weekend. Highs will be stuck in the 20s with single digit temperatures and wind chills below zero. Definitely a weekend to stay inside and of course watch the big game on Sunday!

There is uncertainty on how quickly temperatures recover with one model keeping the arctic airmass in place through next Tuesday while the other model has the warm-up occurring as early as Monday. With that said, Day 8 is a reflection of an average of the two models.

Taking Action:

Keep checking the forecast daily for updates. As of now precipitation chances and impacts with anything that does develop remain low for the next 8 days so the biggest concern is the frigid weekend where sub-zero wind chills will be likely especially at night.

