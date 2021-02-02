KFMC clears up myths regarding COVID-19 vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Foundation For Medical Care has set out to clear up a few myths about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kansas Foundation For Medical Care has sent out a new COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet to clear up a few myths that surround the vaccinations.

According to KFMC, the Pfizer mRNA Vaccine is 95% effective against COVID-19 in residents that have not yet had the virus. It said the vaccine is given in two doses that are administered 21 days apart. Each vile of the Pfizer vaccine holds six doses, which it said is diluted with 1.8 milliliters of 0.9% Sodium Chloride. In the Pfizer vaccine trial, 43,448 participants tested the vaccine, which is now authorized for use in residents that are over 16 years old. It said Pfizer published its safety and final efficacy results from Phase 3 of its trial on Dec. 10, 2020.

KFMC said the Moderna mRNA Vaccine is 94.5% effective against COVID-19 in residents that have not yet had the virus. It sid the vaccine is administered in two doses that are given 28 days apart. The Moderna vaccine comes in a vial that contains 10 doses and it said no dilution is required. In the vaccine trial, 30,420 patients participated, which is now authorized for residents that are over 18 years old. It said Moderna announced its primary efficacy results from the Phase 3 trial on Nov. 30, 2020.

According to the Foundation, mRNA, or Messenger RNA, is the blueprint for making proteins. It said in the nucleus of cells, DNA makes mRNA, which then is sent into the surrounding cell cytoplasm. The mRNA is then translated into proteins and enzymes before it breaks down. It said the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines take advantage of the cellular process that makes proteins by introducing mRNA containing the blueprints for a coronavirus protein, which is responsible for attaching the virus to human cells.

KFMC said COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are administered into the upper arm muscle and once inside the immune cells of the muscle tissue, the cells follow the instructions and make the spike protein piece. Next, it said the cell displays the protein piece on its surface. It said human immune systems recognize that the protein does not belong there and begins to mount an immune response and make antibodies to fight the virus. After developing antibodies, it said human immune systems can protect against future infection. It said the benefit of the mRNA vaccines those vaccinated gain the protection without risking the serious consequences of getting sick with COVID-19.

According to KFMC, other ingredients included in both vaccines include lipid, which are molecules that surround the mRNA to protect it so that it does not breakdown before entering cells. It said it also includes salt that is similar to table salt to keep the pH of the vaccine close to that of the body so the vaccine does not damage the cells. Lastly, it said the vaccine includes sugar that is similar to the sugar we eat, which helps the vaccine to keep the lipids from sticking to the vaccine vial.

KFMC said side effects of mRNA vaccines are most common after the second dose is given and in people that are younger than 55 years old. Typically, it said these side effects only last around one to two days. It said the most commonly reported side effects of mRNA vaccines are as follows:

Injection Site Reaction

Low-grade Fever

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle Pain

Chills

Joint Pain

According to the Foundation, it is a fact that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines cannot give someone the virus. It said mRNA vaccines do not use the live virus that causes COVID-19. It is a fact, it said, that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines do not affect or interact with human DNA in any way. It said mRNA never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where DNA is kept. It said the cell breaks down and gets rid of the mRNA soon after it finishes following its instructions. It is a fact, it said, that there is no aluminum, mercury or food allergens in the ingredients list for the vaccines. It said this is great news for those that may have allergy concerns or are unsure if they should get the vaccine. It is a fact, it said, that the short-term, easily managed side effects are less risky than taking chances with the COVID-19 infection. Lastly, it said it is a fact that COVID-19 has a 99% survival rate, however, surviving and thriving are completely different. It said symptoms from the virus can last for months and the virus can damage the lungs, heart and brain, which increases the risk of long-term health problems. Even young and otherwise healthy people can feel sick for weeks to months after the initial infection.

The Foundation said it is fiction that the mRNA Vaccine Technology is new and untested. It said mRNA technology was discovered over three decades ago and has been studied for vaccine purposes for almost two decades. Scientists have been working on a coronavirus vaccine since the SARS and MERS outbreaks in the early 2000s, it said, but once the pandemic ended and the virus was no longer circulating, funding ceased. No funding means no scientific advancements. It said early-stage clinical trials using mRNA vaccines have been done for the flu, Zika, rabies and cytomegalovirus. Recent technological advancements in RNA biology and chemistry, as well as delivery systems, have mitigated these challenges and improved their stability, safety and effectiveness. It said it is also fiction that mRNA Vaccines cause infertility in women able to have children since the spike protein the body creates after vaccination is like a protein in the placenta of pregnant mothers. The FDA said there is no reason to believe the vaccine causes infertility. It said doctors say the two are not alike enough for the spike protein to launch an immune response to the placenta that would endanger the mother’s pregnancy.

KFMC said short term side effects and up to 95% vaccine efficacy are greater than the long-term health consequences of COVID-19 infection. It said it urges residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

