Gov. Kelly makes appointments to Kansas boards

(Governor Laura Kelly)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made new appointments to her administration.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has made new appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.

Advisory Commission for Children with Special Healthcare Needs

Gov. Kelly said the Commission consults and advises the secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on matters that relate to children with special healthcare needs.

  • Dr. Chet Johnson, Shawnee
  • Elizabeth Brunscheen-Cartagena, Wichita

Kansas Animal Health Board

Gov. Kelly said the Board acts as an advisory board to the Kansas Livestock Commission.

  • Crecia Reeves, Russell
  • Dr. Wade Taylor, Oakley (reappointment)
  • Dr. Megan Potter, Abilene

Governor’s Council on Tax Reform

Gov. Kelly said the Council provides her and the legislature perspective and counsel of a diverse group of experts and stakeholders with regard to tax policy for the State.

  • Adam Proffitt – Topeka
  • Anthony Hensley – Topeka
  • Don Hineman – Dighton
  • Dinah Sykes – Lenexa

State Board of Veterinary Examiners

Gov. Kelly said the Board promotes animal health, safety and welfare by examining and licensing applicants for veterinary medicine. She said they also inspect and register licensed veterinarians.

  • Dr. Amy Ekerberg, Newton

