DA files charges against rape suspect nearly two years after original report

Paul G. Mendez has been charged for a rape that happened in 2019.
Paul G. Mendez has been charged for a rape that happened in 2019.(TPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County DA has officially charged a suspect in a rape case that was reported in August of 2019.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed four felony charges against Paul Gavino Mendez. He said on Aug. 18, 2019, an adult female reported to the Topeka Police Department that she had been raped in her apartment in southwest Topeka. The resulting investigation led to the arrest of Mendez on Jan. 28, 2021. He said the case was formally presented to his office for charging consideration on Monday, Feb. 1.

Kagay said he has filed the charges of Rape, Aggravated Criminal Sodomy, Kidnapping and Aggravated Burglary against Mendez.

According to Kagay, Mendez is being held in the Shawnee Co. jail on a $1 million bond. He said Mendez’s case has been set for a scheduling docket in Division 9 on Feb. 11, at 2:30 p.m.

Kagay said TPD is handling the case.

