Construction in Topeka reduces 4th St. to one lane

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While 3rd St. in Topeka is still closed, 4th St. has been reduced to a single lane.

The City of Topeka says 3rd St. is still closed due to challenges posed in this phase of work between Jackson and VanBuren. It said there is no estimated open date for the street at this time.

In order to work on both 3rd and 4th St. at the same time, the City said EmCon as installed a Road Tube to carry the contents of the sanitary sewer across 4th St. ina way that cars can drive over tubes. Due to this, it said 4th St. has been reduced to a single lane.

This also means that damage to the tube could cause spilled sewage, so the City said it is asking residents to please drive at or below the posted speed and position cars to drive carefully across the tube.

