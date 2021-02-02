Child injured in early morning shooting in east Topeka
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating after a child was shot in east Topeka early Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the 800 block of SE Sherman around 4:00 Tuesday morning on reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found a child with a gunshot wound.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.