Child injured in early morning shooting in east Topeka

Topeka Police are investigating after a child was shot in east Topeka early Tuesday morning.
Topeka Police are investigating after a child was shot in east Topeka early Tuesday morning.
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:22 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating after a child was shot in east Topeka early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 800 block of SE Sherman around 4:00 Tuesday morning on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a child with a gunshot wound.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

