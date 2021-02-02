Chiefs fans ‘run it back’ for different championship experience

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local fans Monique and Brad Hase have their game plan for Tampa.

Monique plans to hit up opportunities for buying Chiefs memorabilia, particularly anything with a Super Bowl LV theme, while Brad has their tickets lined up for the NFL Experience event.

What they don’t have? Game tickets.

“We’re hopeful!” Brad said.

13 NEWS first met Monique and Brad in 2020, as they headed into the NFL Experience in Miami. They shared how they requested the vacation time a year in advance, telling their bosses they were confident the Chiefs would make the big game.

We know how that worked in helping the Chiefs to the championship, so of course they went home last February and put in their request to take time off in February 2021 for a trip to Tampa.

“We decided every time (the Chiefs) make the Super Bowl, tickets or not, we’re going to be in that city, supporting them on, no matter what,” Monique said.

The COVID pandemic did force these season ticket holders to detour on the road back.

“This was really hard for us. We watched every game from home,” Monique said.

But it wasn’t all bad. They “tricked out” their house into what they call their Kingdom Cave, and kept up their game day superstitions, including sitting in the same spots, wearing the same clothes, and putting the same snacks on the menu.

“Knowing and feeling like we were going back again made it easier to sit at home and watch the games,” Brad said.

Now, they’re geared up for Tampa. They won’t be huddling with thousands of their closest friends, but they will be there for their team.

“We’re probably not going to go to any of the pep rallies or block parties,” Monique said. “COVID has changed up how we’re doing it. We’re being safe. But we’re still going to be there, rooting ‘em on.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.