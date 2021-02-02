Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Fireball flies across Kansas sky

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDALE, Kan. (KWCH) - There were several reports Sunday night and early Monday morning of a fireball lighting up the sky, including right here in Kansas.

Zackery Cheney submitted the video to Eyewitness News that he captured Sunday night near Andale.

Cheney said he was northbound on Andale Road, about four miles south of Andale when his dash cam caught what appears to be a ball of light shoot across the sky then dissolve.

According to the American Meteor Society, there were 31 reports of fireballs in the sky between Sunday night and Monday morning. Reports were made in the neighboring states of Colorado, Nebraska and Oklahoma and as far away as Texas, Wisconsin, New York, England and Scotland.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
The baby was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response with serious injuries.
Baby injured in drive-by shooting in East Topeka remains in critical condition
Robert Adams and Dawn Miller
Topeka pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Governor Laura Kelly wants medical marijuana to fund Medicaid expansion
Pilatos George Anguiano, 46, of Basehor, and Jenifer Aldridge, 39, of Lawrence, were arrested...
Pair arrested after deputies respond to attempted theft at Walmart store in Holton

Latest News

The Zapata family with foster dog, Andy and her puppies, Patrick (Mahomes), Travis (Kelce),...
Purple PAWS Puppies named for KC Chiefs players
KDOC works to reduce incarcerated population by increased access to education, training
13 News at Six
Topeka Zoo orangutans to make Super Bowl winner picks
Topeka Golden Giants relocate and announce new ownership