Caught on Camera: Fireball flies across Kansas sky

ANDALE, Kan. (KWCH) - There were several reports Sunday night and early Monday morning of a fireball lighting up the sky, including right here in Kansas.

Zackery Cheney submitted the video to Eyewitness News that he captured Sunday night near Andale.

Cheney said he was northbound on Andale Road, about four miles south of Andale when his dash cam caught what appears to be a ball of light shoot across the sky then dissolve.

According to the American Meteor Society, there were 31 reports of fireballs in the sky between Sunday night and Monday morning. Reports were made in the neighboring states of Colorado, Nebraska and Oklahoma and as far away as Texas, Wisconsin, New York, England and Scotland.

