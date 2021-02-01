U.S. Hwy. 75 lanes closures north of 24 tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An alert from drivers tomorrow (2/2): there will be lane closures of U.S. 75 in both directions between U.S. 24 and the Jackson County Line. There will be alternating lane closures. The Kansas Department of Transportation says to look out for a slow-moving maintenance vehicle related to road maintenance activities. This will be from 9 a.m. through about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Be sure to keep an eye out for workers, maintain appropriate speed and give them some extra room as you pass.

