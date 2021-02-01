Two killed in wrong-way, head-on crash early Saturday on I-35 in Franklin County

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people lost their lives early Saturday in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 35 in Franklin County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 12:02 a.m. Saturday on I-35, about 2 miles east of Ottawa.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Jeep Patriot was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-35 for an unknown reason when it crashed head-on with a 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle.

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the driver of the Jeep as Samuel D. Caldwell, 20, of Overland Park. The patrol said it was unknown if Caldwell was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Kaitlen E. Riley, 19, of Concordia. The patrol said Riley was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

