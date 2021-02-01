Advertisement

Two killed in wrong-way, head-on crash early Saturday on I-35 in Franklin County

Two people were killed early Saturday in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 35 near...
Two people were killed early Saturday in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 35 near Ottawa in Franklin County, authorities said.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press and Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people lost their lives early Saturday in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 35 in Franklin County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 12:02 a.m. Saturday on I-35, about 2 miles east of Ottawa.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Jeep Patriot was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-35 for an unknown reason when it crashed head-on with a 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle.

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the driver of the Jeep as Samuel D. Caldwell, 20, of Overland Park. The patrol said it was unknown if Caldwell was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Kaitlen E. Riley, 19, of Concordia. The patrol said Riley was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol, Col. Jones and other top leaders face federal lawsuit from six women...
Women file federal lawsuit against Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Department of Labor
COVID-19 pandemic raises issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans
File image
Junction City HS athletic trainer arrested on child sex charges
Gov. Kelly to make important healthcare announcement Monday
Kansas to say goodbye to state judicial administrator

Latest News

A Pittsburg man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle, rollover crash near Erie in...
Man killed Sunday in rollover crash in southeast Kansas
Pilatos George Anguiano, 46, of Basehor, and Jenifer Aldridge, 39, of Lawrence, were arrested...
Pair arrested after deputies respond to attempted theft at Walmart store in Holton
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-1-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-1-21
No serious injuries were reported Sunday night in a rear-end collision on Interstate 70 along...
Rear-end crash on I-70 blamed on man adjusting rearview mirror