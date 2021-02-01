Advertisement

Two Chiefs plays placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson dives for extra yardage during the second...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson dives for extra yardage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Chiefs players were reportedly added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore were both named close contacts to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As it stands, neither player has tested positive for the virus. If the two continue to test positive in the days leading up to Super Bowl LV, they will be allowed to play.

Robinson played in every game this season for the Chiefs. He was fourth on the team in receiving yardage with 466 yards. He also caught three touchdowns.

Kilgore played predominantly as a reserve lineman for the Chiefs. He started three games in the regular season.

Washburn Rural coach Kevin Bordewick named National Volleyball Coach of the Year