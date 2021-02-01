Two Chiefs plays placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Chiefs players were reportedly added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore were both named close contacts to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As it stands, neither player has tested positive for the virus. If the two continue to test positive in the days leading up to Super Bowl LV, they will be allowed to play.

Robinson played in every game this season for the Chiefs. He was fourth on the team in receiving yardage with 466 yards. He also caught three touchdowns.

Kilgore played predominantly as a reserve lineman for the Chiefs. He started three games in the regular season.

