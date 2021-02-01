Advertisement

Topeka woman ordered to pay over $2,500 in restitution after Medicaid fraud charge

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been ordered to pay $2,700 in restitution after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud-related charges.

32-year-old Jessica Maple pleaded guilty in December to one count of Medicaid fraud. On January 29, she was sentenced by the Shawnee County District Court to pay $2,707.29 to the Kansas Medicaid Program and serve one year of probation.

The case stemmed from an investigation by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division, which revealed that between November 2016 and January 2017, Maple submitted false claims to the Medicaid program claiming she provided services to a Medicaid recipient. Agents from the Division were able to determine Maple was at other locations during the time she claimed to be providing services.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
4 Topekans killed Sunday night in Nebraska crash
Kansas Highway Patrol, Col. Jones and other top leaders face federal lawsuit from six women...
Women file federal lawsuit against Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Department of Labor
COVID-19 pandemic raises issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans
File image
Junction City HS athletic trainer arrested on child sex charges
Michael A. Hall, Brian Miller, & Shane Sanger were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on Tuesday,...
Three men arrested on alcohol, drugs, weapons, and stolen property in Jackson County

Latest News

Robert Adams and Dawn Miller
Topeka pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Pottawatomie Health Department
Pottawatomie Co. 911 to undergo maintenance Tuesday
Riley County police are investigating the recent theft of catalytic converters from five...
Riley County police investigating thefts of catalytic converters off Schwan’s trucks
Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
4 Topekans killed Sunday night in Nebraska crash