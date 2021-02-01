Topeka woman ordered to pay over $2,500 in restitution after Medicaid fraud charge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been ordered to pay $2,700 in restitution after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud-related charges.

32-year-old Jessica Maple pleaded guilty in December to one count of Medicaid fraud. On January 29, she was sentenced by the Shawnee County District Court to pay $2,707.29 to the Kansas Medicaid Program and serve one year of probation.

The case stemmed from an investigation by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division, which revealed that between November 2016 and January 2017, Maple submitted false claims to the Medicaid program claiming she provided services to a Medicaid recipient. Agents from the Division were able to determine Maple was at other locations during the time she claimed to be providing services.

