Topeka pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Robert Adams and Dawn Miller
Robert Adams and Dawn Miller(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of Topekans are facing multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine after being detained during a traffic stop Sunday night.

Shortly after 9 pm, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of NE Quincy St. During the investigation, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found.

Robert Adams of Topeka was arrested on multiple drug-related charges, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility. Dawn Miller, also of Topeka, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, revoked driver’s license, habitual violator, no registration, and no tag light.

