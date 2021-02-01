Advertisement

Three men arrested on alcohol, drugs, weapons, and stolen property in Jackson County

Michael A. Hall, Brian Miller, & Shane Sanger were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on Tuesday,...
Michael A. Hall, Brian Miller, & Shane Sanger were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on Tuesday, January 26th.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men were arrested following a traffic stop that resulted in drug charges in Jackson County on Tuesday, January 26th.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says deputies stopped a northbound Ford F-150 truck bearing a Texas license plate pulling a trailer in the City of Holton near 9th and Arizona Ave. shortly before 1 p.m. on January 26th.

According to the Sheriff, deputies discovered that the South Dakota license plate on the trailer had been reported stolen. The deputies also located a piece of tape on the trailer tongue that had been spray-painted to match the trailer. Officials say the piece of tape was covering the VIN number.

Sheriff Morse says the trailer had been reported stolen out of Cherry County, Nebraska in October of 2020.

The driver, Michael A. Hall, 35, of Mauriceville, Texas, was arrested for the following: possession of a hallucinogenic drug, driving while suspended, transporting an open container and for an outstanding felony warrant.

Brian Michael Miller, 29, of Sulphur, Louisiana, was arrested for the following: possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a person addicted/use controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon by felon; convicted in last 5 years.

Shane E. Sanger, 46, of Vidor, Texas, was arrested for the following: transporting an open container and possession of stolen property; felony. All three men were booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol, Col. Jones and other top leaders face federal lawsuit from six women...
Women file federal lawsuit against Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Department of Labor
COVID-19 pandemic raises issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans
Shooting graphic
Woman arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Gov. Kelly to make important healthcare announcement Monday
A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Ottawa University head cheer coach resigns after she allegedly kicked cheerleader off team due to hairstyle

Latest News

File image
Junction City HS athletic trainer arrested on child sex charges
Bryce Hoppel beats Brannon Kidder, left, to the finish line in a preliminary heat in the men's...
Former KU track star Bryce Hoppel runs second fastest indoor 800m in US history
Neighborhood Improvement Association offering free smoke detectors to members
Josias Elliot Aitkens of Mayetta was arrested for possession of a firearm in Jackson County.
Mayetta man arrested for felon in possession of a firearm