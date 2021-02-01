Three men arrested on alcohol, drugs, weapons, and stolen property in Jackson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men were arrested following a traffic stop that resulted in drug charges in Jackson County on Tuesday, January 26th.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says deputies stopped a northbound Ford F-150 truck bearing a Texas license plate pulling a trailer in the City of Holton near 9th and Arizona Ave. shortly before 1 p.m. on January 26th.

According to the Sheriff, deputies discovered that the South Dakota license plate on the trailer had been reported stolen. The deputies also located a piece of tape on the trailer tongue that had been spray-painted to match the trailer. Officials say the piece of tape was covering the VIN number.

Sheriff Morse says the trailer had been reported stolen out of Cherry County, Nebraska in October of 2020.

The driver, Michael A. Hall, 35, of Mauriceville, Texas, was arrested for the following: possession of a hallucinogenic drug, driving while suspended, transporting an open container and for an outstanding felony warrant.

Brian Michael Miller, 29, of Sulphur, Louisiana, was arrested for the following: possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a person addicted/use controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon by felon; convicted in last 5 years.

Shane E. Sanger, 46, of Vidor, Texas, was arrested for the following: transporting an open container and possession of stolen property; felony. All three men were booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.