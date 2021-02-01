Advertisement

Riley County police investigating thefts of catalytic converters off Schwan’s trucks

Riley County police are investigating the recent theft of catalytic converters from five Schwan's delivery trucks, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the recent theft of catalytic converters off food delivery trucks, authorities said.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and theft early Friday in the 700 block of Pecan Circle in Manhattan.

The victim was listed as Schwan’s Sales Enterprises Inc.

According to Riley County police records, an unknown person cut off the catalytic converters from five delivery vehicles.

The estimated loss associated was listed at $5,000.

There has been a rise in the theft of catalytic converters across the United States in recent weeks, as thieves cash them in at scrap yards for $50 to several hundred dollars each, according to caranddriver.com in a story published Dec. 24, 2020.

Catalytic converters contain three “rare earth metals,” according to caranddriver.com. Two of the metals were worth more per ounce than gold in late December, when Palladium spot prices were more than $2,300 and Rhodium prices were more than $16,000. Platinum, the other “rare earth metal” in catalytic converters, was going for $1,000.

Gold, meanwhile, was about $1,900 per ounce, according to caranddriver.com.

Anyone with information on the catalytic converter thefts in Manhattan may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

