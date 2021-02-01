Advertisement

Rear-end crash on I-70 blamed on man adjusting rearview mirror

No serious injuries were reported Sunday night in a rear-end collision on Interstate 70 along...
No serious injuries were reported Sunday night in a rear-end collision on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike just east of Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a rear-end collision that occurred Sunday night on Interstate 70 just east of Topeka when a driver was attempting to adjust his rearview mirror, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:33 p.m. Sunday on westbound I-70 along the Kansas Turnpike, about 2 miles east of the East Topeka toll plaza.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Michael Flon, 71, of Topeka was driving a 2012 Ford Crown Victoria and was trying to adjust his left outside mirror as it was falling off.

The patrol said that while Flon was trying to adjust the mirror, the Crown Victoria rear-ended a 2014 Chrysler 200 driven by Takika Terry, 46, of Topeka.

The patrol said Flon was uninjured. Terry was reported to have a possible injury but refused medical care at the scene.

The patrol said both Flon and Terry were wearing their seat belts.

