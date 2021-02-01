Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. 911 to undergo maintenance Tuesday

Pottawatomie Health Department
By Jared Broyles
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 911 telephone system in Pottawatomie County will undergo maintenance on Tuesday, February 2nd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All 911 calls will be automatically directed to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office during this temporary outage.

However, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s administration telephone lines will be operational. If you need to contact the Sheriff’s office directly, they can be reached at 785-457-3353.

