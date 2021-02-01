Pottawatomie Co. 911 to undergo maintenance Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 911 telephone system in Pottawatomie County will undergo maintenance on Tuesday, February 2nd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All 911 calls will be automatically directed to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office during this temporary outage.

However, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s administration telephone lines will be operational. If you need to contact the Sheriff’s office directly, they can be reached at 785-457-3353.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.