Pair arrested after deputies respond to attempted theft at Walmart store in Holton

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people -- a man and woman -- were arrested Sunday in connection with theft and drug offenses in Jackson County, authorities said.

An attempted theft in progress was reported around 3 p.m., Sunday at the Holton Walmart store, said Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

Before sheriff’s deputies arrived at the store, the suspects left the scene.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle traveling south US-75 highway near 174th Road and pulled the vehicle over.

Two occupants were detained for questioning regarding the theft and a sheriff’s office K-9 was brought to the scene.

Morse said the driver, Pilatos George Anguiano, 46, of Basehor, was arrested in connection with attempted theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, Jenifer Aldridge, 39, of Lawrence, was arrested in connection with a theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

