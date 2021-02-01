One killed Sunday in single-vehicle crash in Ford County

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Dodge City man was killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ford County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:17 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of US-50 highway and S. 106 Road, about three miles west of Dodge City.

According to the Kansas Highway patrol, the crash occurred when a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was southbound on 106 Road hit a stop sign just south of US-50, jumped railroad tracks at that location then hit an embankment, flipping onto its roof.

The driver, Jeffrey R. Gibson, 46, was transported to Western Plains Regional Hospital in Dodge City, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Gibson, who was alone in the truck, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

