Mild temperatures for the first half of the work week, bitterly cold next weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High temperatures for the first half of the work week are going to be above average, but it won’t last long as bitterly cold air will be moving into Kansas next weekend.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the teens and 20s. Winds from the NW at 5-15mph with gusts to 20.

It was a breezy weekend with winds gusting over 30mph at times but late Sunday night, our winds will begin to back off for the start off the work week.

Monday: Plentiful sunshine. Highs in the 40s. Winds from the N at 5-10mph.

We will see a warming trend starting Monday, along with the return of plentiful sunshine. This trend of mild and above average temperatures will last through at least Wednesday.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Past Wednesday, the forecast becomes uncertain regarding precipitation chances. Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we may see some rain showers, possibly mixing with some snow at times with scattered precipitation chances throughout the day on Thursday. More precipitation chances will be possible Thursday night into Friday. Models are also struggling with temperatures during all of the precipitation chances, so you will need to monitor forecasts closely the next couple of days as we will see better model agreement as we get closer to determine what type of precipitation you may see.

Late Friday into Saturday, models are coming into agreement that a big cold blast of arctic air will move into Ks. High temperatures will be well below average next weekend. At this time, it appears Sunday will be our coldest day of the week, where high temperatures may struggle to get out of the teens.

Taking Action: Enjoy the mild weather Monday - Wednesday. Stay updated to the forecast regarding precipitation chances for mid/late week as we may see rain and even snow. Have the big coats ready for use for next weekend due to extreme cold air possible.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.