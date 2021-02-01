Man killed Sunday in rollover crash in southeast Kansas

ERIE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle, rollover crash in Neosho County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:24 p.m. Sunday on US-59 highway, about a mile southwest of Erie.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Honda CR-V was traveling north on US-59 when it left the roadway to the left and overturned multiple times, coming to rest on its driver’s side.

The driver, Jessie A. White, 26 of Pittsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said White wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Casey A. Nienstedt, 36, of Pittsburg, was taken to Labette Health for treatment of a suspected minor injury. The patrol said Nienstedt was wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger, Chloe Rowin, 11, was reported uninjured. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt. There was no city of residence listed for Rowin.

