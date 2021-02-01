Advertisement

Kansas sees nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 over weekend

(NBC News)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen just under 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the Department of Health and Environment.

Along with the 1,983 new cases, there were 30 new deaths and 72 new hospitalizations. The monthly percent positive rate is now at 8.6 percent. ICU beds are at 56 percent capacity, and ventilators are at 80 percent availability.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
4 Topekans killed Sunday night in Nebraska crash
Kansas Highway Patrol, Col. Jones and other top leaders face federal lawsuit from six women...
Women file federal lawsuit against Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Department of Labor
COVID-19 pandemic raises issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans
File image
Junction City HS athletic trainer arrested on child sex charges
Michael A. Hall, Brian Miller, & Shane Sanger were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on Tuesday,...
Three men arrested on alcohol, drugs, weapons, and stolen property in Jackson County

Latest News

Two men from Fort Riley were booked into the Riley County Jail following their arrests early...
Fight in Manhattan lands 2 men from Fort Riley in jail
Pottawatomie Health Department
Pottawatomie Co. 911 to undergo maintenance Tuesday
Riley County police are investigating the recent theft of catalytic converters from five...
Riley County police investigating thefts of catalytic converters off Schwan’s trucks
Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
4 Topekans killed Sunday night in Nebraska crash