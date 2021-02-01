Kansas sees nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 over weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen just under 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the Department of Health and Environment.

Along with the 1,983 new cases, there were 30 new deaths and 72 new hospitalizations. The monthly percent positive rate is now at 8.6 percent. ICU beds are at 56 percent capacity, and ventilators are at 80 percent availability.

