Advertisement

Fight in Manhattan lands 2 men from Fort Riley in jail

Two men from Fort Riley were booked into the Riley County Jail following their arrests early...
Two men from Fort Riley were booked into the Riley County Jail following their arrests early Sunday in connection with a fight in Manhattan, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Fort Riley were booked into the Riley County Jail following their arrests early Sunday in connection with a fight in Manhattan, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 12:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Watson Place in Manhattan.

Riley County police officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer; criminal damage to property; disorderly conduct; and interference with a law enforcement officer in connection with the incident.

Officers listed 25-, 34-, and 38-year-old men as the victims in the incident.

A report indicated two 30-year-old men interfered with and injured Riley County Police Department officers; damaged sheetrock; and started a fight.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.

One of the men taken into custody was identified as Clifford Martin Medina Wallace, 30, of Fort Riley, who was arrested in connection with interference with a law enforcement officer and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. Wallace was booked into the Riley County Jail and was released after posting a $7,000 bond, officials said.

The other arrested man was identified as Alvaro Ochoa, 30, also of Fort Riley, who was taken into custody in connection with disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer. Ochoa was booked into the Riley County Jail and was released after posting a $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
4 Topekans killed Sunday night in Nebraska crash
Kansas Highway Patrol, Col. Jones and other top leaders face federal lawsuit from six women...
Women file federal lawsuit against Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Department of Labor
COVID-19 pandemic raises issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans
File image
Junction City HS athletic trainer arrested on child sex charges
Michael A. Hall, Brian Miller, & Shane Sanger were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on Tuesday,...
Three men arrested on alcohol, drugs, weapons, and stolen property in Jackson County

Latest News

Pottawatomie Health Department
Pottawatomie Co. 911 to undergo maintenance Tuesday
Riley County police are investigating the recent theft of catalytic converters from five...
Riley County police investigating thefts of catalytic converters off Schwan’s trucks
Two people were killed early Saturday in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 35 near...
Two killed in wrong-way, head-on crash early Saturday on I-35 in Franklin County
A Pittsburg man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle, rollover crash near Erie in...
Man killed Sunday in rollover crash in southeast Kansas