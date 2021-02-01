Fight in Manhattan lands 2 men from Fort Riley in jail

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Fort Riley were booked into the Riley County Jail following their arrests early Sunday in connection with a fight in Manhattan, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 12:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Watson Place in Manhattan.

Riley County police officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer; criminal damage to property; disorderly conduct; and interference with a law enforcement officer in connection with the incident.

Officers listed 25-, 34-, and 38-year-old men as the victims in the incident.

A report indicated two 30-year-old men interfered with and injured Riley County Police Department officers; damaged sheetrock; and started a fight.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.

One of the men taken into custody was identified as Clifford Martin Medina Wallace, 30, of Fort Riley, who was arrested in connection with interference with a law enforcement officer and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. Wallace was booked into the Riley County Jail and was released after posting a $7,000 bond, officials said.

The other arrested man was identified as Alvaro Ochoa, 30, also of Fort Riley, who was taken into custody in connection with disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer. Ochoa was booked into the Riley County Jail and was released after posting a $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.