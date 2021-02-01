Envista partnering with Topeka United for February EnvistaCares Challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union has selected its partners for February’s EnvistaCares Challenge.

Envista will work with Topeka United throughout the month to raise funds and awareness for the group, which seeks to build relationships between diverse groups of people working toward equity and opportunity.

Along with advertising and social media assistance, Envista will match every donation given to the group up to $2,500.

