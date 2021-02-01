Advertisement

Early-morning fire in alley near downtown Topeka under investigation

Crews responded to a report of a car fire early Monday in an alley in the 900 block of S.W....
Crews responded to a report of a car fire early Monday in an alley in the 900 block of S.W. Polk, just west of downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire investigator was called to the scene of an early-morning blaze that was reported Monday in an alley just west of downtown Topeka, authorities said.

Crews were called at 4:52 a.m. Monday to an alley in the 900 block of S.W. Polk Street on a report of a car on fire near a house.

However, authorities said a small fire actually was located underneath a car.

Topeka Fire Department crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

A fire investigator was called to the scene around 5 a.m. to determine the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol, Col. Jones and other top leaders face federal lawsuit from six women...
Women file federal lawsuit against Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Department of Labor
COVID-19 pandemic raises issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans
File image
Junction City HS athletic trainer arrested on child sex charges
Gov. Kelly to make important healthcare announcement Monday
Kansas to say goodbye to state judicial administrator

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: A quiet work week, arctic air this weekend
First week of February, mainly dry and cold by the weekend
A quiet work week, frigid this weekend
Topeka couple plans to refurbish local blessing boxes
Topeka couple plans to refurbish local blessing boxes