Early-morning fire in alley near downtown Topeka under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire investigator was called to the scene of an early-morning blaze that was reported Monday in an alley just west of downtown Topeka, authorities said.

Crews were called at 4:52 a.m. Monday to an alley in the 900 block of S.W. Polk Street on a report of a car on fire near a house.

However, authorities said a small fire actually was located underneath a car.

Topeka Fire Department crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

A fire investigator was called to the scene around 5 a.m. to determine the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

