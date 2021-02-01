Early-morning fire in alley near downtown Topeka under investigation
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire investigator was called to the scene of an early-morning blaze that was reported Monday in an alley just west of downtown Topeka, authorities said.
Crews were called at 4:52 a.m. Monday to an alley in the 900 block of S.W. Polk Street on a report of a car on fire near a house.
However, authorities said a small fire actually was located underneath a car.
Topeka Fire Department crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.
A fire investigator was called to the scene around 5 a.m. to determine the cause of the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
