4 Topekans killed in Nebraska crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cass Co. Sheriff’s office in Nebraska says four people were killed, and one other seriously injured in a wreck along US-75 highway.

All involved in the accident live in Topeka, according to Capt. David Lamprecht of the Cass Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened Sunday evening North of Nebraska City.

No other information has been provided. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.