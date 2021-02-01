Advertisement

4 Topekans killed in Nebraska crash

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.(Shawn Wheat)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cass Co. Sheriff’s office in Nebraska says four people were killed, and one other seriously injured in a wreck along US-75 highway.

All involved in the accident live in Topeka, according to Capt. David Lamprecht of the Cass Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened Sunday evening North of Nebraska City.

No other information has been provided. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol, Col. Jones and other top leaders face federal lawsuit from six women...
Women file federal lawsuit against Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Department of Labor
COVID-19 pandemic raises issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans
File image
Junction City HS athletic trainer arrested on child sex charges
Gov. Kelly to make important healthcare announcement Monday
Kansas to say goodbye to state judicial administrator

Latest News

Two people were killed early Saturday in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 35 near...
Two killed in wrong-way, head-on crash early Saturday on I-35 in Franklin County
A Pittsburg man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle, rollover crash near Erie in...
Man killed Sunday in rollover crash in southeast Kansas
Pilatos George Anguiano, 46, of Basehor, and Jenifer Aldridge, 39, of Lawrence, were arrested...
Pair arrested after deputies respond to attempted theft at Walmart store in Holton
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-1-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-1-21