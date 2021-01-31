Advertisement

TPD arrest man in reported robbery and stolen vehicle

Devanted Reed-McElroy was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges including Aggravated Robbery and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.(Phil Anderson)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections this afternoon after a reported robbery and stolen vehicle.

The Topeka Police Department identified 25-year-old Devante Reed-McElroy as the suspect in the reported robbery and who stolen a vehicle.

Topeka police said on Saturday, January 30th, around 1:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Kwik Shop located at 1414 SW 17th St in regards to a reported robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

According to TPD, officers quickly located the victim’s vehicle in the 1300 block of SW Western. Then, officers observed a subject matching the description of the suspect leaving the vehicle and walking into a nearby apartment.

TPD says officers made contact with the apartment resident, and the suspect was located inside the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.

Reed-McElroy was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges including Aggravated Robbery and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Reed-McElroy was also found to have a warrant through Shawnee County.

