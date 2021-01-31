Riley Co. administers over 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, will continue vaccination clinics

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health Department will continue vaccinating those 65 and older with severe health conditions this upcoming week.

According to county officials, to date, the agency has administered over 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Another clinic will be held Tuesday for those 65 and older who have severe health conditions. Check here to see if you qualify.

The county says those who qualify will be notified on Monday via text, email and phone. The notice will include links to more information and forms to print and fill out before you arrive for your vaccine. Forms will be available on-site as well. If you do not have qualifying medical conditions and are 65 and older you will get your vaccine according to the order you signed up.

The remainder of the week the Health Department will also focus on vaccinating more than one hundred and fifty people in Riley County 65 and older who are homebound.

According to the county, to date, more than 15,000 people have registered to receive the vaccine.

Sign up to receive the Coronavirus vaccine through here or call Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.: (785) 565-6560.

Each individual needs to register.

The county considered the following severe medical conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, down syndrome, heart conditions such as cardiomyopathies, immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, type 2 diabetes mellitus, sickle cell disease, pregnant, asthma - moderate to severe, cerebrovascular disease - affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain, cystic fibrosis, immunocompromised state - weakened immune system from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines, neurologic conditions such as dementia, liver disease, pulmonary fibrosis - have damaged or scarred lung tissues, thalassemia - a type of blood disorder, type 1 diabetes mellitus

Questions can be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.