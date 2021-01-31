Rain tapers off late Saturday, much cooler Sunday with gusty winds.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many locations across northeast Ks saw heavy rainfall for a large portion of the day Saturday, but that will come to an end before midnight. A switch in the wind direction from a southeast wind to a northwest wind will draw in some much cooler air for Sunday.

We will see gusty winds overnight Saturday into Sunday making wind chill values feel much colder than our actual temperatures, feeling like the teens and 20s. You will need the winter coats on Sunday.

Saturday Night: Rain ends before midnight. Cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Gusty winds from the NW at 15-25mph, with gusts 30-40.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy morning, some sunshine possible in the afternoon. Highs cooler in the mid to upper 30s. Winds gusty from the NW at 10-20mph, gusting 25-35.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds from the NW 5-15mph, gusting to 20.

Our winds begin to back off for the start off the work week. We will see a warming trend starting Monday, along with the return of plentiful sunshine. We will continue this trend of well above average temperatures through at least Wednesday.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Past Wednesday, models are split on what may occur. One long range model is showing some light precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday. This same model is showing a more widespread rain and snow event late Thursday into Friday night, with accumulating snow possible. Our other long range model was showing something similar, but has now trended us back to being dry & warmer during this time frame. We will continue to monitor this trend, but for now we will keep slight chances for precipitation in for Wednesday night through Thursday night until we see better model agreement. Don’t be surprised though if in the next couple days you see snow chances in for Friday!

Both long-range models are in agreement that we will see a big cold blast sometime late next week, but the timing of when, and what type of precipitation will accompany this arctic blast differ. One brings the colder air in late next week (Thursday night), and the other hold off the cold blast into next weekend. Bottom line is our active weather pattern is likely to continue with more chances of precipitation, and much colder air, but timing is still in question since we are still many days out. You will need to stay updated to the forecast!

Taking Action: Have the winter coats handy as you will need them Sunday due to wind chills being in the teens and 20s throughout the day. Continue to monitor forecasts as we are expecting more active weather late next week.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.