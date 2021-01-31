Advertisement

Pons scores 17 as No. 18 Tennessee beats No. 15 Kansas 80-61

Kansas coach Bill Self looks over during the team's NCAA college basketball game against...
Kansas coach Bill Self looks over during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)(Caitie McMekin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Yves Pons scored 17 points, and No. 18 Tennessee never trailed in beating 15th-ranked Kansas 80-61 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Volunteers (12-3) won their second straight and notched their second win against a Top 15 opponent this season, a much-needed boost to their resume after COVID-19 issues scratched No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 14 Wisconsin and also a trip to Notre Dame.

This was just Tennessee’s second win all-time against Kansas in six games. The Vols now are 5-2 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Kansas (11-6) now has lost four of five and dropped to 4-4 against ranked opponents this season.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol, Col. Jones and other top leaders face federal lawsuit from six women...
Women file federal lawsuit against Kansas Highway Patrol
Shooting graphic
Woman arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Chiefs fullback surprises local cancer fighter with Super Bowl tickets
Chiefs fullback surprises local cancer fighter with Super Bowl tickets
A man suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening in a shooting early Friday in the...
Man injured in shooting early Friday in central Topeka
TPD investigates early January death of young child

Latest News

Kansas State's Nijel Pack (24) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas A&M gets 1st win at K-State; Pack has 8 3s in loss
Washburn Rural coach Kevin Bordewick named National Volleyball Coach of the Year
Washburn Rural coach Kevin Bordewick named National Volleyball Coach of the Year
Play of the Night: NiJa Canady
Play of the Night: NiJa Canady
WRHS volleyball coach named coach of the year