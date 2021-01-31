Pons scores 17 as No. 18 Tennessee beats No. 15 Kansas 80-61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Yves Pons scored 17 points, and No. 18 Tennessee never trailed in beating 15th-ranked Kansas 80-61 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Volunteers (12-3) won their second straight and notched their second win against a Top 15 opponent this season, a much-needed boost to their resume after COVID-19 issues scratched No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 14 Wisconsin and also a trip to Notre Dame.

This was just Tennessee’s second win all-time against Kansas in six games. The Vols now are 5-2 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Kansas (11-6) now has lost four of five and dropped to 4-4 against ranked opponents this season.

