Neighborhood Improvement Association offering free smoke detectors to members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Tennessee Town Neighborhood Improvement Association is helping their community members by giving the gift of preparation.

The NIA wanted to bring awareness to the importance of smoke detectors, so they decided to give them out for free to eligible members.

After The Neighborhood Improvement Association learned they had extra money left over in their yearly support budget, they wanted to put it to good use.

“The city asked us what we’d like to do with those funds and the popular issue or way to spend those funds at that point was on smoke detectors and batteries so the committee authorized that,” said Michael Bell, President of Tennessee Town NIA.

The NIA came to the decision after learning about multiple area homes that caught fire and didn’t have a working smoke detector.

“Its kind of something that people don’t think about as often as they should and we had a recent fire in the neighborhood over in the eleven hundred block of clay that really pointed out just how overlooked that need is.”

On Saturday the Tennessee Town NIA give out free smoke detectors to residents in eligible neighborhoods and even taught them how to install and replace the batteries. “Without the battery being in there and popped up you can’t put it back on the wall, some people put their batteries out and put their smoke detector on the wall well that’s no good without power its no good so they actually made it with a lever so you can’t put it back into the wall,” said Donald Fortin with the NIA.

They say it’s just a small part of what they do to help out their community

“Its always been a priority of ours to make that people are not only thriving but are safe in their homes and we’ve done a number of things out here to try and ensure those things.”

