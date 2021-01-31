Mayetta man arrested for felon in possession of a firearm

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Mayetta man was arrested for possession of a firearm in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Jan.30, around 8:00 A.M., a deputy stopped a 2005 Ford Explorer near 150th and P. Road for a traffic violation.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Josias Elliot Aitkens, 39, of Mayetta, was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. It said Aitkens was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail.

