Mayetta man arrested for felon in possession of a firearm

Josias Elliot Aitkens of Mayetta was arrested for possession of a firearm in Jackson County.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Mayetta man was arrested for possession of a firearm in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Jan.30, around 8:00 A.M., a deputy stopped a 2005 Ford Explorer near 150th and P. Road for a traffic violation.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Josias Elliot Aitkens, 39, of Mayetta, was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. It said Aitkens was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail.

