Junction City HS athletic trainer arrested on child sex charges

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City High School athletic trainer was arrested on Friday.

The Junction City Police Department arrested 29-year-old Brandon Martino Friday afternoon around 1:30pm.

Martino is facing two charges including sexual exploitation of a child, promoting performance of a child under the age of 18 and promoting obscenity to minors.

USD 475 posted on their Facebook page on Sunday afternoon saying, The mission of Geary County Schools USD 475 is to prepare today’s students for tomorrow’s world. The school district is cooperating with local authorities during the investigation of accusations against Mr. Brandon Martino.”

The district goes on to say, “Any behavior that jeopardizes the safety and integrity of our students and staff is unacceptable. Mr. Martino is suspended from all duties and responsibilities until the completion of the investigation. We will remain diligent in our efforts to provide a safe and caring environment for all USD 475 students and staff. Additionally, we will respect the integrity of the investigation and all involved.”

The Junction City Police Department says anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (785-762-5912) or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.

