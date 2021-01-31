Geary County hosted Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccination clinic

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two hundred and fifty Geary County residents over the age of 65 received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday morning in Junction City.

The Geary County Health Department received another shipment of the COVID-19 vaccines allowing them to start Phase 2 and was offered the use of the CL Hoover Opera House for the vaccination clinic.

“What I hope to see from our county is a lot of community entities working together to provide great services like this.” Geary County District 2 Commissioner, Alex Tyson says.

For Saturday’s clinic, Geary County Health officials sorted through the registered residents to compile a list of individuals who are 65 and older with medical conditions.

“A friend of ours registered us on their internet and that’s how we got registered.” Junction City resident, Marlene Smith says.

“We called each one individually and set up the time for them so that it wouldn’t just be…you know, chaos when people came in.” Geary County Health Department, director, Tammy Von Busch says.

Residents were checked in, given their vaccination, and then asked to wait the 15-minute observation time inside the theater.

“It is very well organized. I don’t think spent 10 minutes from the time we got in until we had our shot.” Marlene says.

Members of Geary County Health Department, Geary Community Hospital, the Junction City Fire Department, and Geary County Emergency Management along with additional community volunteers helped the clinic run smoothly.

“It has to be a community effort. I don’t have enough people on staff to be able to do this ourselves.” Tammy says.

Geary County officials continue to ask residents to sign-up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which can be done on their website, if you do not have access to the internet, you may call the health department at 785-762-5788

