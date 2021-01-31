Advertisement

Former KU track star Bryce Hoppel runs second fastest indoor 800m in US history

Bryce Hoppel beats Brannon Kidder, left, to the finish line in a preliminary heat in the men's...
Bryce Hoppel beats Brannon Kidder, left, to the finish line in a preliminary heat in the men's 800-meter run at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas track star Bryce Hoppel scorched the track en route to the second fastest time on the indoor 800 meter run by an American.

His time of 1:44.37 came as Hoppel won the American Track League indoor meet.

Hoppel’s time is second only to Donavan Brazier’s indoor 800m time of 1:44.22.

This is also the sixth-astest indoor 800 meter run in world history.

Hoppel announced in July 2019 that he would be going pro. He was a two-time Big 12 champion at the indoor 800-meter race. While in college, he held a 21-race individual race winning streak.

