Former KU track star Bryce Hoppel runs second fastest indoor 800m in US history
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas track star Bryce Hoppel scorched the track en route to the second fastest time on the indoor 800 meter run by an American.
His time of 1:44.37 came as Hoppel won the American Track League indoor meet.
Hoppel’s time is second only to Donavan Brazier’s indoor 800m time of 1:44.22.
This is also the sixth-astest indoor 800 meter run in world history.
Hoppel announced in July 2019 that he would be going pro. He was a two-time Big 12 champion at the indoor 800-meter race. While in college, he held a 21-race individual race winning streak.
