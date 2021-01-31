Advertisement

Dickinson Co. District Court to temporarily close

gavel
gavel(WCAX)
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Dickinson County District Court offices will be closed Monday through Wednesday.

According to Kansas Courts, this is due to the offices being moved to a temporary location to allow for the renovation of the county courthouse.

Hearings during this time will be rescheduled.

Staff can be contacted at dkcdc@8thjd.com.

The public will continue to have access to case information at the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal.

Court offices will reopen Thursday at Sterl Hall at 619 N. Rogers in Abilene.

