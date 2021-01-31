Denison man arrested for drug charges in Jackson County

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Denison man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday morning, a deputy stopped a Pontiac G6 for a traffic infraction near 198th and R.4 Roads south of Holton around 9:30 A.M.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy used a drug-detecting K-9 that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Brent Anthony Haverkamp, 31, of Denison was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. It said Glenn was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail.

