A Topeka woman is torn between her top teams for the Super Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -For most people who live in Kansas--its a no-brainer on who they want to win the Super Bowl this year.

But Leah Gray is at war with herself about who she is going to cheer for this time around.

Gray was born and raised in sun of Tampa Bay but she moved to Topeka 21 years ago.

She thought the matchup between Tampa Bay and Kansas City was something she would never have to experience.

“This year has been kind of crazy--last time during the last Chiefs game right around half-time and I wasn’t sure how things were going to turn out but I went online and I found some cheap airline tickets andI I just booked it-- I said that’s it, I’m going,” Gray said.

She is expressing her support for the Chiefs through her baking.

“Last year I made Super Bowl cookies for the party that I went to--but I brought a bunch of cookies and everybody loved it and I made jerseys for the players and a stadium and footballs, but this year since I won’t be here so I’m making some for the people that I wish I was here with,” she said.

But her parents say she has to leave her Kansas City support behind, once she lands in Tampa.

“When I get there, they keep saying that I am not allowed to root for the Chiefs--I have to root for the Bucs and I have to like cross my fingers behind my back”

But with over 20 years of living in Kansas--she realized a difference.

“The fans here are phenomenal and everyone in this area loves the Chiefs, they all do and it unites the whole area because they are so invested in this team and I think it’s great,” Gray explained.

